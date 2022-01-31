The day that Carlos Reinoso facing blows to all of America

The historic Chilean player suffered from discrimination on Aztec soil

Carlos Reinoso is considered by many fans of the Águilas del América as the best player in the history of the Mexican club, being in charge of making millions of people fall in love with this sport in the 70s due to his enormous talent and later in his career as a coach. , being also in charge of leading the Coapa team to win the most remembered league title, the one they won against Chivas in the 83-84 season.

Despite having this enormous legacy in football, the teacher also recorded uncomfortable moments in America, because he recently revealed that at the beginning of his career as azulcrema he suffered discrimination from his teammates, which led him even to blows so they would learn to respect him.

These statements were offered by the Chilean during an interview for TUDN, detailing that some of his colleagues were not friendly and even discriminated against him.

“I got into a fight with my classmates because they called me a fucking foreigner. At first I didn’t even peel them because I didn’t know I was a clicker, but it changed when they began to tell me and I began to learn Mexican profanity,” Reinoso said in the interview.

Although he did not reveal the names of the players who carried out these unfortunate acts, he explained that he went to blows with someone and from there they began to respect him.

“There was a colleague who called me a fucking Chilean, we turned around in the facilities and pin, pin, pin. And they respected me forever, ”said the American legend.