The Bercian neurosurgeon Valle Folgueral will receive one of the European Awards in Medicine

The head of the Complex Spine Pathology Unit of the San Juan de Dios Hospital in León, Dr. José Manuel Valle Folgueral (Ponferrada, 1974), will receive on November 29 at the Ritz Hotel in Paris one of the European Awards in Medicine.

These awards, given by the Professional and Business Excellence Institute, will recognize in their third edition the trajectory, effort, determination and creativity of different professionals specialized in different areas of health in a commitment to excellence and knowledge through teaching, research and proactive networking.

The Berciano neurosurgeon continues to reap successes in his professional career. Not in vain, at the end of 2021 it was recognized in the second edition of the Pasteur Awards for Medicine, Pharmacy and Biomedical Research with which the European Association of Economy and Competitiveness (AEDEEC) rewards the commitment that the world of science and medicine maintains with Spanish society. In addition, in April he received the award of the XXI Century Medicine Awards in his specialty, just a few months after winning the Doctoralia Awards 2020. “Improving the quality of life of all our patients is our reason for being,” he explains without leaving forgetting that “this new award is an honor and a source of pride as it gives visibility to the enormous work that we carry out every day in a sector that is constantly evolving”.

More than 200 patients intervened with the Brainlab CT scan and navigator



Over the last year, more than 200 patients have benefited from guided spine surgery with the LOOP-X intraoperative robotic CT scan and Brainlab’s CURVE 2.0 intraoperative navigation system, a system that allows obtaining high-precision data, minimizing reinterventions due to a poor placement of prostheses, implants or pedicle screws: «It allows us to check in situ that they are correctly positioned and modify their arrangement in the patient’s spine if necessary before finishing the intervention».

This state-of-the-art 3D scanner, which guides neurosurgeons within the patient’s anatomy, has placed the San Juan de Dios Hospital in León at the forefront of technology, being the first center in Spain and the second in the world to have a equipment of these characteristics. Lumbar and cervical disc herniations, canal stenosis, spondylolisthesis, scoliosis and post-traumatic and osteoporotic vertebral fractures are some of the pathologies faced in a service that, with this new equipment, has taken a leap in quality, improving its guarantees of success .

“We carry out highly complex surgeries with less surgical time, less radiation for the patient, greater precision and a faster functional recovery that leads to the return to activities of daily living practically immediately,” says Valle. Folgueral who, after completing his studies in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Cantabria and obtaining the title of specialist in Neurosurgery at the San Marcos University Hospital in Braga (Portugal), has accumulated more than 4,000 surgical interventions.

During his residency he attended the courses of the European Society of Neurosurgery in Prague, Lisbon, Luxembourg and Rome. Her international training was completed with numerous stays in São Paulo-Brazil, Helsinki-Finland and at the University of California Hospital (UCSF) in San Francisco, where she completed her specialty. In addition, she has organized numerous symposiums and courses on spine surgery, bringing together specialists from all over the country in León to discuss state-of-the-art techniques.