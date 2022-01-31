SRE calculates 80 thousand Mexicans in the World Cup Qatar 2022

Midtime Editorial

Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Foreign Affairs, announced that there will be about 80 thousand Mexican fans those who will move to Qatar to witness the World Cup, so they saw the need to create a special care program for all of them.

According to the data they have collected, Mexico is the third country with the highest number of requests for tickets for the fair, so special attention will be required in a country where Arabic is spoken and with very different customs.

linked with Martha Delgado Peralta, Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights who was in the company of Grace Gomez, Ambassador of Mexico in Qatar, Ebrad Casaubón what progress had been made, to which there was a rich response.

Information to avoid problems

Gómez commented that it is a priority to bring information about the Arab culture to travelers, which could generate some differences.

“There will be a very high investment in preventive protection campaigns, aimed at the fans become familiar with some customs that due to cultural issues could mean a problem, and may cause an administrative fault, “said Gómez.

At the same time, it was announced that there will be promotion of Mexico during the World Cup, something similar to what happened in Moscow in 2018, where there was a pavilion dedicated to culture, gastronomy and the environment.