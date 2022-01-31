Preserving biodiversity: begins the path to create new protected areas in the country – Unidiversidad

Priority is given to projects to create national parks and reserves in the provinces of Córdoba and Río Negro. They have unique ecosystems. The importance of their care to cushion climate change. Infographics.

The creation of new protected areas seeks “the care and preservation of a very important amount of biodiversity and reproductive colonies of different animals”, said Lautaro Erratchú, president of the National Parks Administration (APN), before treating the Bills for the creation of the Ansenuza and Bañados del Río Dulce National Parks and Reservesin the province of Córdoba, and Lobos Islet, in Río Negro, in the extraordinary sessions of the National Congress. “We are working to expand the National System of Protected Areas (Snamp),” Erratchú added about these proposals.

If the initiative is approved, Río Negro, which already has the Nahuel Huapi National Park, will have its second National Park “made up of a terrestrial and marine sector and a group of islands,” explained the president of the National Parks Administration, adding that, in addition, in the terrestrial part “there is the presence of archaeological remains”.

The site where the Islote Lobos National Park and Reserve would be located is located on the Gulf of San Matías, on the Atlantic coast of the province of Río Negro, 50 kilometers from the town of Sierra Grande, north of the Playas Doradas resort, department of San Antonioand has an approximate area of ​​19,079 hectares.

In 1977 it was designated as a Provincial Reserve with the aim of providing adequate protection to a colony of sea lions and the bird nesting sites located on the Islotes de Pajaros.

This project, detailed Erratchú, already has half sanction in the Senatewho stressed that “it was presented by all the senators of Río Negro”.

When it was approved in the Upper House with 48 positive votes and no negative votes or abstentions, in October last year, the Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Juan Cabandié, celebrated it by stressing that “having more areas to protect the environment was one of the objectives that we set ourselves at the beginning of the administration, and this half sanction helps us to fulfill this desire”

The site has the presence of a breeding colony of Magellanic penguins, fur seals and the southern right whale.

The project foresees that the Intendancy of the future park will be located in the city of Sierra Grande and the creation of a second information center in the town of Playas Doradas.

On the other hand, the proposal of Ansenuza and Bañados del Río Dulce, located in the Mar Chiquita lagoon, also called Mar de Ansenuza, to the northwest of the province of Córdoba, constitutes the largest lake area in Argentina, the largest salt lake in South America and the fifth worldwide, has an area of ​​661,416 hectares.

“The objective sought is to protect the Mar Chiquita lagoon,” Erratchú explained, adding that “It would be a very large National Park, it would become the third largest in the country.”



The creation of this park was announced in May of last year by Minister Cabandié, and the project was presented by national deputy Brenda Austin (UCR-Córdoba) in September, after the province approved the transfer of those lands to the National State. .

The Mar Chiquita or Mar de Ansenuza lagoon and the Río Dulce wetlands make up a large wetland and are part of the list of Ramsar Sites, where those wetlands considered important at the international level within the framework of the Convention on Wetlands are grouped.

The endorheic lagoon, whose level is reduced only by evaporation, has the contribution of three tributaries: the Primero or Suquía River, the Segundo or Xanaes River and the Dulce River.

The area has 66% of all species of migratory and shorebirds registered in our country, accounts for almost 36% of the avifauna total of the country (380 registered species) and 84% of the 447 bird species cited for the province of Córdoba.

Also has the presence of the three species of flamingos existing in South America: the southern flamingo, the most abundant species and the one that concentrates more than half of the global population of this species, the Andean flamingo or large parina and the small parina or James’s flamingo.

It also houses populations of White Swan, black collar, Creole duck, roseate spoonbill, cuervillos de cañada and chajáes. Register around 32 mammals, 16 amphibians, 37 reptiles, 50 fish and an unspecified number of insects.

One of the organizations celebrating this progress is the NGO Aves Argentinas, whose director, Hernán Casañas, declared that it is “a unique ecosystem” that “we want to preserve in perpetuity.”

“Parks are buffers against climate change, conserving and restoring natural environments is the best way,” Casañas explained when Télam toured the place in March 2021.

The creation of the park in Ansenuza also received the support of the actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio, who last December published on his social networks a request addressed to the Congress of the Argentine Nation to approve the project.

In addition, the creation of the Benthic Marine Protected Area “Agujero Azul” will be discussed, with 148 thousand square kilometers, located in the area of ​​the Atlantic Ocean, in the portion of the continental shelf under Argentine jurisdiction of the South Atlantic, where the submarine ARA San Juan.

Erratchú explained that what is going to be protected is not the water column, but the seabed. “The idea is to protect the place from trawling, which is a method used in the area,” he explained.

Finally, Erratchú expressed that the APN is working on the presentation of different projects for the expansion of the Aconquija National Park, in the province of Tucumán; the creation of the Selva Montiel National Park, Entre Ríos; the expansion of the Santa Fe Islands National Park, located in the Paraná Delta and Islands, and the creation of the El Caldenal National Park, in the province of La Pampa.