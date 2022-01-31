F1: Marko, against Bottas: “He is a loser overtaking”

Helmut Marko does not marry anyone. The Red Bull advisor is known to be outspoken, even more so than the team’s Team Principal, Christian Horner. Both the Austrian and the British staged an intense and controversial fight against toto wolff, the head of Mercedes, while Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton played the World Cup. To the hard battle already existing on the track they added their touch throughout the year, in an even harsher way. But it is to be expected that the duel will continue in 2022 if there is another direct confrontation between the teams.

Marko defends Pérez, but also leaves him a message

A sign of this is that Marko himself has not yet forgotten everything that happened during the 2021 season, and continues to refer back to last World Cup campaign whenever he gets a chancewhether they ask or not. This is what has recently happened in an interview granted to the magazine ‘Autorevue’, from his native country.

In it, the former pilot was also asked about the level of the team’s second pilot, Sergio Pérez. It is clear that the Mexican he didn’t have his easiest year in his first season with Red Bull, and that in general his performance was disappointing, far from his teammate, although he finally achieved his goal of help him in the fight for the title with titanic duels against Hamilton in Turkey or especially in Abu Dhabi.

To explain Checo’s situation, Marko wanted to defend him in part, although he did not shy away from leaving messages for him. Although he understands that he cannot be at Verstappen’s level, the Austrian understands that has things to improve, especially on Saturdays: “It is clear to us that there is currently no driver who can take on Verstappen in qualifying… But then You need someone who won’t break or faint and that has happened with Pérez. If you start on Sunday ninth or eleventh, all the qualities that you undoubtedly have in your career will not help youn“, He said.

It was just after that when he took the opportunity to give another stick to the number 2 of the rival team, Valtteri Bottas. Marko was clear and did not skimp on having harsh words towards the Finn, who in 2022 will end up at Alfa Romeo: “Pérez has driven at the same level as Verstappen in a number of races, but that fades by how long it’s been back on the grill. But Checo is not like Bottas. The big difference between him and the Finn is that Valtteri is a loser when it comes to overtaking. He’s very fast, but he can’t overtake traffic”, he finished.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io