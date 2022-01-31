Exatlón México: How much money did Koke and Marysol receive for winning the reality show?

They did it! Last Sunday, January 30, the final of the fifth season of the Exathlon Mexico, the champions they were blue and in this way they crystallized the superiority that existed against the reds throughout the competition. At this point many wonder how much money did the winners of the reality show receive and here we tell you.

Koke Guerrero beat David Juarez in a series of interesting high-level duels, thereby becoming the second blue man to lift the title, before Ernesto Cázares did it in the first season.

As for the female branch, Marysol Cortes defeated Zudikey Rodriguez and snatched the chance to be crowned on his third attempt. Now both Pathfinder athletes will go down in history as the new champions and will be one of the rivals to beat in the All Star.

How much money did Koke and Marysol earn for being Exathlon champions?

In addition to a trophy with the logo of the Exatlón México, Koke Guerrero and Marysol Cortés will share a bag of two million pesos for having been champions of the Guardians vs. Conquerors battle, but they will also become enormously popular like the rest of those who have lifted the title.

We must not forget that throughout the reality show hosted by Antonio Rosique he gave himselfn cars, trips, motorcycles and other cash prizes, as well as salaries of between 100,000 and 10,000 pesos, according to spoilers.

Who will be in the All Star Exathlon?

On the night of this Monday, January 31, the All Star Exathlon will begin, a season that will bring together the best athletes in the history of the program to compete for an absolute title, that is, there will be no men’s and women’s branch.

Among the athletes who have been confirmed are:

Mati Alvarez

Aristeo Cazares

Ernesto Cazares

Anne Lake

Heliud Polished

Evelyn Pebble

Javier Marquez

Koke Warrior

David Juarez

Zudikey Rodriguez

Patrick Araujo

Nataly Gutierrez

Marysol Cortes

macky gonzalez

Heber Gallegos

