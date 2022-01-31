Carlos Salcedo, new player of the Toronto FC of the MLS

The novel is finished. Carlos Salcedo became a new player Toronto F.C.so he says goodbye to the MX League and of tigers.

Mexicans and Canadians reached an agreement, so the Titan He signed until 2024 with an option for one more year.

“Carlos is a fierce competitor that I have known since he was a young player with Royal Salt Lake seven years ago,” he said. Bill ManningPresident of the club.

“He has won numerous trophies, including the German Cup with Eintracht Frankfurt and the Concacaf Champions League with tigers. Carlos is one of the best defenders in the Concacaf region and will immediately improve our backline as we build for 2022 and beyond.”

The negotiation also included the departure of the Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldowho is now a new footballer for the royal team.

Salcedo return to the mls after nine years, where he played with the Royal Salt Lake.

“I am excited to return to the mls and join a team that always wants to win and compete for titles. I look forward to playing in front of the fans of Toronto F.C.make them feel proud and make history with the club”, were the first words of the Aztec central defender.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: JJ MACÍAS: GETAFE MADE IT OFFICIAL THAT THE MEXICAN’S ASSIGNMENT HAS CONCLUDED