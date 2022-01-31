Mexico. The little productivity with the ball and the bad decisions contributed to the goalless draw with the selection of Costa Rica at Aztec stadium has turned out bad, said the Argentine coach, Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino.

Mexico 0-0 Costa Rica | CONCACAF Octagonal Final Summary

“The match of Mexico In general, it was bad, especially in the first half. In the second we corrected a little, in which we had more dynamics and speed”, declared the coach of the Mexican National Team at the end of the match of the tenth day of the octagonal final of the

concacaf qualifiers

heading to the world cup Qatar 2022.

“It was a bad night for everyone, even for my decisions too, from the beginning to what I did during the game, but the team never let me down because they gave everything they had,” the Argentine assumed.

Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino He also lamented the lack of productivity of his players in front of the Costa Rican goal.

“We have lost freshness, especially regarding the idea of ​​having possession of the ball. Today we had more possession of the ball, but it was not very productive when it came to scoring goals”, he pointed out.

Against Panama it will continue to be a final: Gerardo Martino

“We always seek to have a team that has another freshness, dynamic, today we changed many players compared to the last game against Jamaica. We have to see how the team can offer that freshness and dynamics that we need in the following games”, said ‘Tata’.

The South American coach admitted that the tie with Costa Rica forces Mexico to play his direct ticket to the World Cup on February 2 against Panama.

“It’s still a final, it was before the FIFA date and it still is after our win against Jamaica and their defeat of Costa Rica and now that they won at home in Jamaica. We have a decisive game again and a game that is worth one of the places in the World Cup”, he concluded.