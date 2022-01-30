What happens if Mexico loses, draws or wins against Costa Rica?

Mexico. This day the 10th date of the octagonal Concacaf qualifying round for the World Cup is played Qatar 2022. The Mexican team faces its counterpart from Costa Rica starting at 4:45 p.m. on the Azteca Stadium field, a match that you can watch LIVE on Azteca 7,

aztecadeportes.com

and the Azteca Deportes APP with the best transmission and analysis in the world.

In addition to the meeting between Mexico Y Costa Rica, Canada will face the United States at home, while Panama hosts the Jamaican national team and Honduras against El Salvador on the pitch of the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium.

After nine games played, Canada is at the top of the standings with 19 units, while the United States has 18 points, the selection of the ‘Tata’ Martino has 17 units, the three countries at this time with direct tickets to the World Cup in Qatar, Panama has 14, Costa Rica 12 and in the lower part of the table, already with few opportunities, Jamaica with 9 points, El Salvador with 6 and Honduras adds 3 units.

What happens if Mexico wins?

Yes Mexico defeats Costa Rica This afternoon it will reach 20 points and is eight units away from the Costa Rican team with 12 points left to play, so the Aztecs would almost ensure the playoff position.

With a combination of results, a draw between Canada and the United States, it would equal the first place in the table with the “maple leaf” selection.

A Mexican victory and a Panama loss would leave Mexico very close to a ticket to Qatar 2022.

What happens if Mexico draws?

A draw of the Aztec Selection with Costa Rica he would leave the Mexicans with 18 points, while the Costa Ricans would reach 13 points. A Panama win would put Martino’s team within a point. If Canada wins, the United States would be tied with Mexico in the standings.

What happens if Mexico loses?

A new “Aztecazo” would put in serious difficulties the Mexican team since it would remain at 17 units and Costa Rica would reach 15 points, two below the Mexicans. A victory for Panama, which is most likely, would add the same points as the Aztecs in third place in the table facing each other next Wednesday at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.