The legend of the Colombian National Team Carlos Alberto ‘Pibe’ Valderrama made it very clear to James Rodríguez that nobody should mess with the fans, this after the footballer asked the fans of the team national not to be crazy about them, he even got to make words with them.

“The wild thing got because we don’t depend on us. When one depends on another, it’s screwed. You have to beat Argentina, a team that has gone 30 games without losing, that even has a substitute to lead, Champion of America. It’s not impossible because football is the best show in the world”,

‘Pibe’ Valderrama warned James that as long as he played badly, the fans were going to react in the same way, and stressed that ovations are earned.

“You have to say things as they are. We played badly and that’s why we lost… and when you play badly, they whistle you. applause you have to earn them, just as one earns whistles. The fans do not touch! I send you the message at once: the fans don’t touch each other! Because, when you play well, the fans applaud; when he plays badly, he has to eat the whistles”.

