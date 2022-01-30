Rayados departs for the United Arab Emirates and the fans fire them with a caravan

Jessica Mendez

Monterey, Nuevo Leon / 29.01.2022 11:39:16





scratched part this saturday morning at Arab Emirates, course to what will be a new adventure in the Club World Cupso that around 200 fans came to see off the team.

At 9:15 a.m.the players They were cited at BBVA Stadium for get out from the recent course to Monterrey International Airport at 10:45; it was there where the two hundred people were supporting.

With chants, flags, drumsin addition to already wearing commemorative scarves for the Club World Cup, it was like the followers gave color to the farewell of the albiazules.

The departure time arrived and Rayados left BBVAbut they did not go alone, since about 20 cars were behind in a caravan to the airport.

The sound of horn of each car did not stop sounding on the road, which was guarded by police and traffic; while upon arrival at the air terminal, the team entered the hangar on their bus.

The fans ran side to side to get to see their players get off the bus, but nor they made iteven so continued the party in terminal B, singing in favor of Monterrey.

When is Monterrey’s first match in the Club World Cup?

scratched will arrive this Sunday in the afternoon to the city of Abu Dhabimaking a stopover in Iceland and they will be able to train for a few days ahead of their duel from Quarterfinals against Al-Ahly 5th February.

