Raúl Jiménez, nor to the bench against Costa Rica

TAfter one last quiz at last night’s practice, striker Raúl Jiménez has been ruled out for this Sunday’s match against Costa Rica at the Azteca stadium, within the World Cup Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022.

The Mexican wolf presents a right leg soleus injurywhich has not allowed him to be 100 percent physically and Gerardo Martino has decided don’t risk it in the least, so the Mexican attacker will not even go to the bench.

Since his arrival in the capital of the country, Jiménez has been working separately on his recovery, even without making the trip to Jamaica.but it has not been enough to have it recovered for this Sunday.

It will be in the next few hours that it will be decided if Raúl will have chances to be next week against Panama, remembering that this meeting can become decisive and fundamental in the aspirations of getting the ticket to Qatar. For that reason, Inside the Tri they still hope to have the Wolverhampton footballer.

