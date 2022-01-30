Luis Alfredo Álvarez, star of ESPN, announces that he has cancer

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 30.01.2022 10:09:57





One of the network’s star narrators ESPN going through a difficult time and that is Luis Alfredo Alvarez, responsible for commenting on tennis and baseball, confirmed to his followers that he is facing a battle against Cancer.

“I share a personal note. Days before the coverage of the Australian Open I was diagnosed with prostate cancer, but having contacted you through social networks and television helped me relieve my tensions, my fears and my anxieties. Thanks to my colleagues of work for being so professional, for joining me these two weeks,” he said.

The native of Venezuela, voice of the Grand Slams and World Series beside Ernest Sherry, added that he will stay away from the media and social networks while he undergoes treatment, but promised a soon return.

“Now it’s my turn to rest, concentrate on my health, my treatment and recovery and very soon I will be, not only on television, but also on social networks provoking them as I like. I ask you to please pray for meI send you blessings and I love you very much.”

Who is Luis Alfredo Alvarez?

“More than 20 years of experience, Luis Alfredo Alvarez works as a commentator in Spanish for ESPN Sports and of ESPN in Latin America”, reads the website of the US chain.

In addition to ESPNAlvarez worked for Multichannel, Televen and Omnivision while living in Caracas, Venezuela.