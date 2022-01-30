Keylor fulfilled a dream for a Mexican boy who waited for him for hours in a concentration hotel

Adrián could not contain his emotion after Navas signed him a PSG shirt as well as a Funko Pop with the image of the Tico

In Central America it is usual that when Keylor NavaWhen he arrives to play Qualifying games in one of the nations of the region, the fans take the opportunity to look for the Costa Rican goalkeeper and leave a precious memory.

Keylor Navas signed Funko Pop and Paris Saint – Germain shirt. 2022. ESPN

A signed shirt, photograph, or a personalized message from the goalkeeper who plays for the paris st germain are the wishes of multiple fans, yesterday on arrival at the concentration hotel in Mexico was no exception.

Dozens of people were present at the place that La Sele chose to rest before and after the game that will be played today at the Azteca Stadium starting at 5:00 pm, Keylor behaved up to the task and gave away autographs, however, there were a child who took the attention of those present.

This is Adrián, a young man who, together with friends and family, waited for hours for the Tico in the concentration hotel that is south of the Mexican capital. The boy wanted the 35-year-old goalkeeper to sign a shirt for him. Paris Saint–Germainplus a Funko Pop.

Keylor signed it for him, and Adrián could not contain his emotion, as it was clearly seen in the images of Yashin Quesadawho was able to steal some statements from the boy who, with a smile from side to side on his face, made it clear that he was more than happy.

“My name is Adrián, he signed my shirt and the Funko Pop, I met him at Real Madrid, I am seven years old. We waited for Keylor for two hours”, said the boy in statements to Yashin Quesada.





As a curious fact, Adrián answered a joking question asked by the communicators around him, “Who is better, Keylor Navas or Guillermo Ochoa?

“Keylor,” he said without any Adrián.