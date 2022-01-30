Is it time for Alan Mozo? Jorge Sánchez was disaffected from the Mexican National Team due to injury

Jorge Sánchez suffered an injury to his left knee and was disaffected from the Mexican National Team. Alan Mozo, who is liked by Gerardo Martino, could replace him.

Pumas UNAM He recomposed his pale image of the regular phase of the Grita México Apertura 2021 in the Liguilla. There, it proved to be a cast with a lot of character and drive. He was eliminated in the semifinals against Atlas, which later became champion, with much arbitration controversy and other claims.

+ ALL THE MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSURE +

In this Closure 2022, Those from Pedregal continued on the right foot and achieved two fantastic victories at the start. Despite the fact that they lost against Tigres UANL on the last day, their performance is very encouraging for the future. One of the great responsible for this moment is Alan Mozo.

The intensity, the deployment and the good footing to send precise crosses and assists from the right wing placed the winger on the radar of Gerard Martin, although the coach has not yet summoned him to the Mexican team. However, he could receive a call due to an unfortunate situation from a member of the Tri.

In the last few hours, the national team announced that defender Jorge Sánchez will miss the momentous matches against Costa Rica and Panama at the Azteca Stadium, for the Concacaf Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, for an injury “In the medial collateral ligament of the left knee”. Does a chance open up for Mozo?

Boy’s numbers

In the current season, the defender played 20 Liga MX games. All of them were as a starter. Although he did not score goals, he provided five assists and generated 35 key passes, in addition to 25 accurate crosses.