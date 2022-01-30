Estadio Azteca, Martino’s ‘strength’ as ​​DT del Tri

The age Martino It is going through the most complicated moment since 2019, however, the experience of ‘Tata’ and the numbers support it to close the tie in a forceful way and thus classify Mexico to the World Cup.

The national team will finish the tie with four games at home in the Aztec stadium, the specialty of Gerardo Martino as coach of Mexico.

Although it is true that a few days ago the Hector Herrera questioned the weight of the Colossus of Santa Úrsula, the numbers say that Gerardo Martino has asserted its location.

And it is that since 2019 when he started his management to date, the Argentine strategist has directed a total of seven games at home in Mexican territory, between friendlies, League of Nations of the Concacaf and the Octagonal End, and in all of them he has added.

Another point to highlight is the scoring harvest playing in national territory, since the National Team has accumulated 16 goals in seven games and has barely received four goals.

For this reason, the tricolor coaching staff will appeal to their strength to direct the ticket to Qatar 2022 in view of Costa Rica Y Panama, rivals who are hunting Mexico for the third direct place.

