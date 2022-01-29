What happened with the signing of Iván Morales? The complications in the negotiations for the new reinforcement of La Maquina

A few days ago, Iván Morales said goodbye to Chilean soccer in the consecration of Colo Colo in the Chilean Super Cup by beating Universidad Católica in a match that he watched from the stands as just another fan. It had been a perfect closing for the Cacique striker, who was believed to have everything agreed to arrive at Cruz Azul at the beginning of February.

However, the negotiations that had already come to fruition and only required a few final details to culminate in a series of complications this week. According to Record, Some disagreements arose regarding the contractual conditions between the Chilean striker and the directors of La Maquina.

Nowadays, The player is in the concentrations of the Chilean National Team for the South American Qualifiers, a reason that delays his arrival at La Noria until next month. In fact, La Roja must still visit La Paz to face Bolivia for the sixteenth date and maintain hopes of reaching the Qatar 2022 World Cup, so only after that would it arrive in Mexico.

In spite of the situation, It is known that the leadership of the celestial team wants to give Juan Reynoso the opportunity to have the Andean, which is why they will not give up so easily and will try to reach an agreement with Morales. And it is that, with the agreement closed with the Cacique, there should be no problems in closing the signing so that the battering ram is the new reinforcement of the club.

The next commitment of the Celestes

The Mexican National Team will end its activities in the Qualifiers on Thursday, February 3 after receiving Panama, so the action will resume its course in Clausura 2022 over the weekend. Cruz Azul will have to close the fourth date on Monday in its visit to León, which comes from achieving its first victory in the championship last Saturday against Pachuca.