Valencia Femenil makes the signing of the Mexican soccer player official

sofia alvarez was announced this Saturday as a new player of the Valencia feminine. The Mexican comes to Spain from Women’s Queretaro, and today he is part of the list of national soccer players fulfilling the European dream.

The Spanish team made the contract official through their social networks, in which they report that will wear the black and white colors until June 30, 2022However, you will have the option to extend your stay for one more season.

“Valencia CF Feminino and Sofía Álvarez have reached an agreement for the defense to wear the black and white jersey until June 30, 2022, with the option to extend their relationship with the Valencian Club for one more season,” the statement read.

Thus, sofia alvarez becomes the fourth player of the Women’s MX League who migrates to Old continent; Rubí Soto, Cecilia Santiago and Estefania Fuentes, which arrived in Spain, Holland and Italy, respectively.

The 21-year-old Mexican soccer player who will wear number 12 gave her first statement after her signing with the Valencia.

“I am looking forward to enjoying this new experience., but, above all, to be able to contribute and add to the team with my football. Valencia CF is one of the biggest clubsI am very happy and eager to face this new challenge. Now it’s time to give my best on the pitch. Amunt!” he mentioned.

Alvarez accumulated eight tournaments of experience in the Women’s MX League and played a total of 105 games.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: CARLOS SALCEDO CLOSED A DEAL WITH TORONTO FC, ASSURED DAVID MEDRANO FÉLIX