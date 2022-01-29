US court approves exit plan from Chapter 11 – El Financiero

The Court of the Southern District of New York approved this Friday Aeroméxico’s exit plan from chapter 11with which the airline will be able to emerge from the protection that the Bankruptcy Law in the United States gave it for almost 20 months.

sources confirmed to The financial that Judge Shelley C. Chapman approved the Aeroméxico plan, after overcoming a couple of objections raised by creditors who disagreed with the airline’s restructuring plan.

Aeromexico entered into agreements with Googlewho dropped a claim for more than half a million dollars, and with Undefeatedan unsecured creditor that had denounced a restructuring plan for the benefit of Delta and Apollo.

With this, the airline will prepare to leave Chapter 11 in the following weeks, the law that protected the airline after a strong impact due to the pandemic crisis. This forced the ‘Eagle Knight’ to optimize its fleet and its workforce, at the same time that it cleaned up its cash with a loan from Apollo, a fund that he injected billion dollars.

Aeroméxico is the second airline with the highest volume of mobilized passengers at the end of 2021.

The airline will have, with the exit plan approved by the Court, a new shareholding configuration: Mexican shareholders will have only 4.1 percent of the company; Apollo will have 22.3 percent, while Delta will have 20 percent of the shareholders.

The rest will be distributed among all the new investors and creditors who capitalize their recognized credits.