Pedro Aquino suffers a fracture in the fifth metatarsal and will undergo surgery

In a maximum of eight weeks, America will not have the services of Pedro Aquino, who suffered a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot

Club América and the Peruvian national team received very bad news this Saturday, when it was confirmed that midfielder Pedro Aquino suffered a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot, for which he will have to undergo surgery.

The 26-year-old midfielder’s time off is estimated for a maximum of 8 weeks, although his return to the courts will depend on his evolution and rehabilitation, according to sources consulted by ESPN.

Not here He was injured in training this week with his team as part of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to the Qatar World Cup, after which he was released from the Inca team and returned to Mexico City last Thursday.

After the evaluations and medical studies that were carried out on Friday, it was determined that he requires a surgical intervention to stabilize the fifth metatarsal of the left foot, which will be performed in the next few hours.

sources told ESPN that in principle it was thought that Pedro Aquino had a minor injury and that the Peruvian team had released him in order to avoid friction with America, since last November both the national team and the Mexican club had friction due to the inconvenience of the azulcrema board, considering that their player had come to the call for their National Team injured and that by putting him to play without taking into account the medical report, DT Ricardo Gareca caused Aquino’s injury to worsen and with it he lost the Mexican soccer league the previous tournament.

Two months after that incident, Aquino returned from Peru injured again and will miss a large part of Clausura 2022, as well as possibly the March FIFA Date in which the last two days of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers are played and where it will be defined whether Peru qualifies or not for the World Cup in Qatar.

Later the club officially announced the injury of the South American: