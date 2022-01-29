NFL Playoffs 2022: How to watch the Conference finals LIVE

One of the weekends that American football fans have been waiting for the most has arrived, since this Sunday the AFC and NFC finals of the NFL playoffswhere the two teams that will be in the Super Bowl 2022 will be known.

side of the AFC we will have the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, who managed to win their respective games in the Divisional Round, in which the first team eliminated from this phase the best positioned in the American Conference: the Tennessee Titans.

While Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs gave the best game of this postseason against Buffalo Bill, whom they beat in overtime.

at the end of the National Conference will be the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Ramswhere the Niners they continue to rack up wins over the Packers, the best franchise in the NFC this season; for their part, the Rams eliminated the Super Bowl champion: Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When are the NFL Conference Finals?

The games for the Conference Championship will be played this Sunday, January 30, where the game for the American League title between Bengals and Chiefs will be at 2:00 p.m., and the National final between 49ers and Rams will be played at 5:30 p.m.

When is the 2022 Pro Bowl?

For this 2022 the Pro Bowl returnsa competition that was not held last year due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The best players in the National Conference and the American Conference will be facing each other on Sunday, February 6 at 2:00 p.m.event that is the prelude to Super Bowl LVI.

Who will sing at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show?

The NFL announced that for rappers will be at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige, who will be together for the first time on the stage that will be improvised at SoFi Stadium, home of the Rams and Chargers.

When is the Super Bowl and who will play it?

Until now it is unknown who will be the teams that will fight for the Vince Lombardi trophy, Well, this weekend is the NFL Conference Finals, where the two teams that will reach the Super Bowl 2022 will come out.

The Super Bowl will be played next Sunday February 13 at 5:30 p.m. at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California; enclosure that is the home of the Chargers and Rams.

Schedule and where to watch the NFL Conference Finals

