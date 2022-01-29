“I’m not going to leave, I want to take Chivas to where it deserves to be”

Jesus Angle does not leave Chivas. midfielder red and white cleared up rumors of interest from a club in the mls to incorporate it and highlighted his desire to become a soccer player history of Flock, since he considers it the “biggest club in Mexico”.

“I’m not going to leave Chivas. I am focused on the club, I want to win important things, I am focused on making a career, making a name for myself in the institution, going down in the history of Chivas and give them back a little of that joy they give me.

“I want to take Chivas to where it deserves to be, it is the greatest team in Mexico and I want to help them, contribute so that they are where they deserve to be”, he assured on his YouTube channel.

The left-hander born in Culiacán, Sinaloa, is convinced that this Closure 2022 It will be very different from the last tournaments where the Guadalajara failed to transcend.

“Although in recent tournaments we have not lived up to what is wanted, but I am sure that we are on the right track, it will be a different tournament,” he said.

The Cinnamon revealed that he and Christian Calderon are the footballers who tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest round of testing; however, she feels fine and would return to green valley this Sunday to train, although on an isolated court.

