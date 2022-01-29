https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220128/how-safe-is-bitcoin-they-find-a-way-to-decrypt-its-cryptographic-algorithm-1120877508.html

How safe is bitcoin? They find a way to crack its cryptographic algorithm

How safe is bitcoin? They find a way to crack its cryptographic algorithm

A team of scientists from the University of Sussex, in the United Kingdom, has calculated how safe bitcoin can be against a possible attack by hackers…

The cryptographic algorithm has the function of protecting bitcoin from a computer attack, since each transaction must go through miners that are connected to a computer network and confirm it so that it adheres to the block chain, an immutable record of who owns what. During this confirmation process, each transaction is granted a cryptographic key. According to the study of scientists from the University of Sussex, cracking this key to seize bitcoins is impossible with an ordinary computer. According to the scientists’ calculations, cracking this key in a time span of 10 minutes would only be possible with a quantum computer with a capacity of 1,900 million quantum bits, while a computer with 317 million cubits would do it in one hour. And to do it in one day, the power of the computer would have to be 13 million qubits. Today, the most powerful quantum computer is from IBM and it only has 127 qubits. That is why the researchers believe that it is almost impossible that bitcoin could come under cyber attack for at least the next 10 years. While bitcoin may be secure in this regard, the study authors cautioned that there are concerns about other data. encrypted such as emails, where encrypted messages can be stored and decrypted in the future.

