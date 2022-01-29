He justified why he had sex before games

Romario It’s one of the strikers largest in history. He distributed goals in all the teams where he played and became immortal when he won the world Cup in U.S 1994. There is no doubt that he was ahead of his time.

However, Chapulín always had a rather peculiar personality. In particular, his opinion on the sex before games brought him some differences with coaches who argued that sexual intercourse wears down physical performance before a match.

“You have to do what works for you. Sex, for me, was always the best. Sometimes, on the day of the game, I would stay at home, apart from the rest of the team. If I woke up feeling like it, I had sex with my wife and then went to the game. On the pitch, I was relaxed… Light,” the Brazilian confessed to The Players Tribune.

Romario also stressed that it was his winning mentality that made him one of the most effective finishers in history. “That’s the logic: if I’m the best, I’m the one who has the duty to leave the game sentenced, not a teammate, do you understand? Because it was the best for the team,” he said.

