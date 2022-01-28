With a great goal from Luis Suárez, Uruguay still dreams of Qatar 2022

The Selection ofand Uruguay took an important 1-0 away victory against their counterpart from Paraguay, with a goal by Luis Suárez that brings them closer to their ticket to Qatar World Cup 2022, while the Guarani are left with very few chances in the Conmebol tie.

La Celeste took to the field of the General Pablo Rojas Stadium in Asunción to seek to impose conditions on the coach’s debut diego alonso, an old acquaintance of the LIGA BBVA MX, after the departure of Oscar Washington Tabarez from the Uruguayan bench.

And in the first half they were the ones who had the clearest goal options, even with two balls hitting the post in the goal of Antony Silva, a member of Puebla, and who also had several interventions to avoid goals against.

Luis Suárez was the hero of Uruguay

It was until minute 50, when after several rebounds, Diego Godin sent a trace that left only “Lucho” Suarez, who decided to shoot as soon as possible and cross his shot to make Silva’s shot impossible.

With the 1-0 in favor of the visit, those led by Alonso settled in the field to show the “charrúa claw” that characterizes them.

While the Paraguayan team, in which various elements that are active in Mexican soccer made headlines, such as Juan Escobar (Cruz Azul), Richard Sánchez (América) and Carlos Gonzalez (Tigers), tried to rescue the result.

The desperation was noted with the expulsion for a double yellow of Gustavo Gomez in the final minutes and the victory ended for Uruguay in a foreign court, with which they reach 19 points after 15 days in the World Cup qualifying round, which puts them in the fight for direct tickets to Qatar 2022.

On the other hand, Paraguay lags behind with its 13 units and being positioned in penultimate place in the Conmebol table, so they already have few aspirations to seek their ticket to the next World Cup.

