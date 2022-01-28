Toni Kroos revealed his experiences with tequila and why he stopped drinking

Tony Kroos confessed the reasons why he stopped drinking in his podcast ‘Einfach mal Luppen’. The soccer player He revealed that together with his brother, who is also part of the broadcast, he passed the glasses of tequila and suffered so much that he had to cut his relationship with the drink in the bud.

“After the end of the Champions League against him Chelsea (who lifted the cup in 2012 after beating Real Madrid on penalties), I remember drinking in frustration. We came close to needing an emergency doctor. There was no other way to ease the pain.”

When Germany beat the Argentina national team at Brazil World Cup 2014, Kroos commented that he knew that the title would have to be celebrated in Jalisco style, but he failed in the mission.

“I set out to have a tequila with everyone that night, but I failed miserably.”

The drop of tequila that spilled the glass was when the soccer player went out partying with his brother and the former player of the Bayern Leverkusen Stefan Reinartz, a situation that made him reassess that the drink was not good for him.

“I drank shots of tequila because it was the only thing I liked. The next day I didn’t feel good, that was the point where I stopped drinking alcohol, it does no good. I couldn’t look at the tequila that night and gave it up completely. It didn’t hurt and I don’t miss it.”

