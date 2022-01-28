Research, priorities of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics of the BUAP

By: Isabel Mendez

Rector Lilia Cedillo noted the progress made in recent years to strengthen this academic unit…

When contrasting the current panorama with that of other years, the Rector Lilia Cedillo Ramírez assured that today the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics of the BUAP It is an academic unit in consolidation, in which research, educational quality and the link with its environment are prioritized.

“I witnessed a time when research was hardly done in this faculty. Now there are members in the National System of Researchers and the renovation of laboratories in terms of equipment is carried out. We are able to offer research that will benefit the institution, the community and other academic groups”, he referred.

During the First Work Report of Fernando Utrera Quintana, director of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics, the Rector of the BUAP said she knows the needs and the work done in this academic unit to make it work, by updating their study plans and constantly renewing and maintaining their spaces, which will allow a safe return to the classroom. “We can see their efforts to make it bigger.”

Dr. Cedillo Ramírez assured that preserving the health of the students is one of the priorities of the institution, for which the face-to-face return was postponed for next February 21 in this faculty. “We are going to return strengthened with the conviction that our students come first.”