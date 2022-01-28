Miguel Layún explained his participation with América Sub 20

The circumstances called for it. As a result of the space that the male professional staff of the Eagles ran into the calendar by the date FIFA in which matches will be played for the Concacaf Qualifying, Miguel Layun, Jonathan Dos Santos and Santiago Navedawere part of the match that America Sub 20 had to face Atlas Football Club in the facilities of Coapa.

Under the framework of the third date of the Shout Mexico Tournament C22the bluecreams commanded by Oscar Ponce defeated the Guadalajara 3 to 1, with so many scored by Jorge Gomez, Luis Gutierrez and Sergio de los Rios. In this way, the category closest to the main cast added its second victory over two completed matches (the previous one was 5 to 1 to Puebla for the first date).

But beyond the three points, the attention in the clash against Atlas she was taken by the presences of the campus she directs Santiago Solariwho moved in view of what will be the match against Athletic Saint Louis at Aztec stadium for the fourth day of Closing Tournament 2022at Aztec stadium next Saturday February 5th.

About, Miguel Layunonce his speech was over, he quoted the tweet from the official account of the social network Twitter of the basic forces America cluband explained the reason for his presence: “Good minutes to continue adding rhythm to the game. Happy to see the attitude of the boys to face the match. Let’s keep working, there is a way to go!!”.

When does America play vs. Atlético San Luis for matchday four of the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX?

The Eagles of America They will try to get their first win in the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX against him Athletic San Luis. The match will take place under the framework of the fourth day in the Aztec stadiumnext Saturday, February 5, starting at 7:00 p.m. CDMX. The transmission will be in charge of TUDN.