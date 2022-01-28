Mexico soon loses Jorge Sánchez due to injury; ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez takes his place
The América winger was unable to continue on the pitch and represented the first change for ‘Tata’ Martino
Jorge Sanchezside of the Mexican teamcame off the bench four minutes into the game against Jamaicadue to an injury to his left leg, which prevented him from continuing in the qualifying game heading to Qatar 2022.
Jorge Sánchez, at minute four, fell to the grass, to ask for medical assistance. The player from América was reviewed by the staff of the Mexican National Team and his change was requested, because he could not continue.
In place of Jorge Sanchez I enter Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodriguezwhich is conditional on being suspended for one game, due to the accumulation of yellow cards.
Sanchez lined up for the fifth time with the Mexican team in the tie, and it was hoped that his ease in joining the attack would help hurt the representative of Jamaica.
the side of the America He stayed on the bench, waiting to be checked, to rule out a serious injury.
‘Chaka’ Rodriguez has been criticized for his performance in the Mexican teamIn addition, if he is booked, he will not be able to play the next match of the tie.