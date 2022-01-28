Honduras 0-2 Canada: Leader remains undefeated at the top of Concacaf Qualifying | SPORT-TOTAL

Canada won 2-0 Honduras this Thursday and established himself in the leadership of the octagonal final of the Concacaf qualifying for the World Cup Qatar 2022in a match on the ninth date played at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium in San Pedro Sula.

The Americans scored through Denil Maldonado (own goal), at minute 9, and Jonathan David, at 73, to continue leading the standings. With his victory, Canada reached 19 points, followed by the United States (18) and Mexico (17).

Honduras vs. Canada: match line-ups

Honduras: Luis Lopez; Wisdom Quaye; Maynor Figueroa; Denil Maldonado and Diego Rodríguez; Kervin Arriaga; Alfredo Mejía, Edwin Rodríguez, Rommel Quioto; Albert Elis and Anthony Lozano.

Canada: Milan Borján; Tajon Buchaman, Alistair Johnston, Steven Vitoria, Scott Kennedy, Samuel Adekugbe; Samuel Piette, Atiba Hutchinson, Junior Hoilett; Jonathan David, Cyle Larin.

WHAT TIME DOES HONDURAS PLAY VS. CANADA

The CONCACAF Qualifying match will be played this Thursday, January 27, starting at 7:05 pm local time (8:05 in Peru). Next check the match schedules for country.

Honduras – 7:05 p.m.

Mexico – 7:05 p.m.

Peru – 8:05 p.m.

Argentina – 10:05 p.m.

Bolivia – 9:05 p.m.

Brazil – 10:05 p.m.

Chile – 10:05 p.m.

Colombia – 8:05 p.m.

Ecuador – 8:05 p.m.

Paraguay – 10:05 p.m.

Uruguay – 10:05 p.m.

Venezuela – 9:05 p.m.

United States – 5:05 p.m. PT / 8:05 p.m. ET

Spain – 2:05 am on Friday 28

WHERE TO WATCH HONDURAS VS. CANADA FOR CONCACAF QUALIFYING

The Honduras vs. Canada by the octagonal of Concacaf will be broadcast by Sports on channels TVC and Telesistema in Honduras, while Paramount+ and Telemundo Deportes will show it in the United States. In Peru and other countries the meeting will be seen by Star + and ESPN 2.

“Canada relies more on its collective unity. The absence of a player is not going to change his style.”said the coach of Honduras, who is clinging to a miracle in the triple qualifying round.

“We hope to get things going and show the country that the team is ready to give everything and fight for everything”pointed out the ‘Bolillo’ in the antechamber.

