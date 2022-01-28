Ecuador vs Brazil LIVE

The Selection of Ecuador rescued the draw against Brazil, in Quito, to continue dreaming of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The “Tricolor”, prior to this FIFA Date, was in third place in the CONMEBOL, and despite the equalizer there will stay at least one more day.

The premises of this meeting add 25 units, after this afternoon’s duel, they are followed by Colombia, Peru and Uruguay with 17 units (they have not played Day 15).

Summary and goals of Ecuador vs Brazil | CONMEBOL Qualifiers

The match was very intense on both sides. The Verdeamarela went ahead at minute 5 thanks to both Casemiro after a series of rebounds; then at 15′ Ecuadra was left with 10 men due to the expulsion of their goalkeeper Alexander Domínguez.

Five minutes later the templates were even due to the expulsion of Emerson, after receiving two yellow cards and thus going into the break. 15′ from the end of the match came the equalizer from the head of Felix Torres, in order to add a point to each team.

With this result Brazil, which is already qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, reached 36 units, and still undefeated in the standings with 11 wins and three draws.

Ecuador vs Brazil | Previous

Ecuador will seek this Thursday to shorten the path to the Qatar World Cup 2022, at the expense of the undefeated and already classified Brazil, in the match of the fifteenth date of the South American qualifiers, in the Ecuadorian capital, Quito.

While Brazil qualified in advance, the locals will seek to do it on the four remaining dates, since it is third in the table of positions, with 23 points, six more than Colombia and Peru.

Statistics Ecuador vs Brazil Matchday 15 | CONMEBOL Qualifiers



The coach of Ecuador, the Argentine Gustavo Alfaro, is convinced and will try to convince his players that, if they want to shorten the road to Qatar, they will have to beat a big player in the current tie.

Although the current moment in Ecuador is not the best due to injuries and infections of a good number of players with covid-19, will arrive with the historic precedent of having beaten Chile for the first time last November, in qualifying rounds, by 0-2 in Santiago.

While the midfielder Casemiro assured that Brazil will come out with the usual proposal, to be strong and demanding against a respected team, like Ecuador, which is close to qualifying for the world Cup.

The coach of Brazil, Tite, will not have Neymar, due to physical problems, and will have an attack made up of Real Madrid forwards Vinicius Junior and that of Atletico Matheus Cunha.

It will be the second time that Brazil will expose the undefeated in a tie against Ecuador, in Quito, because in November 2004, they lost 1-0 with a goal by Edison Méndez, for the twelfth date for the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Confirmed lineups | Ecuador vs. Brazil

With information from EFE