Daniil Medvedev stars in an argument with the chair umpire and calls him “foolish”

Daniel Medvedev managed to advance to the final Australian Open after beating Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in 2 hours and 33 minutes, however, during the semifinal confronted the chair umpiresince he accused the rival’s dad to be coaching with your child.

This Friday Medvedev dominated Tsitsipas in a tense game and not without controversy. To the point that the Russian tennis player lashed out verbally against the referee in a change of ends.

With a 5-4 for the Greek, which was going to serve to equalize a set, Medvedev received a warning for his words.

MEDVEDEV BLOWS UP! The Russian has sensationally accused Tsitsipas of being coached and has GIVEN IT to the umpire over it too! #AusOpen – live on Channel 9, 9Now and Stan Sport. pic.twitter.com/8Xa3qOjvnf – Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 28, 2022

From his seat, he questioned the referee in these terms: “Are you crazy? Why (this warning)?”launched, remarking to the referee that he did not say anything when his rival’s father spoke, according to him, to his son.

“And your father can speak at every point? You are idiot?“, launched before repeating three times raising the tone:”His father speaks at all points!”

“Answer me! His father can speak on every point? How can you referee a Grand Slam semi-final if you’re so bad? Look at me when I talk to you!”he continued.

In any case, the Russian was not distracted and closed his pass to the final where He will face the Spaniard Rafa Nadal.