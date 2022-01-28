Confirmed lineup of Mexico against Jamaica heading to the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Héctor Herrera is starting before the loss of Edson Álvarez and Héctor Moreno in the center for the match exclusively on Channel 5 and TUDN.

Video: Héctor Herrera starts with Mexico against Jamaica

For: Emmanuel R. Marroquin JAN. 27. 2022

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

The Ajax player was scheduled to start in Kingston; however, some muscle discomfort hours before the match ruled him out of this match, but not the next ones against Costa Rica and Panama at the Azteca Stadium.

Héctor Herrera will take Edson’s place in the midfield, while Héctor Moreno will be in the center in a cleared doubt by ‘Tata’ Martino in which Johan Vásquez was also contemplated, information that he was able to advance Zaritzi Sosa from TUDN.

In this way, the lineup of Mexico against Jamaica will be as follows: Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sánchez, Néstor Araujo, Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo; Hector Herrera; ‘Charly’ Rodriguez, Andres Guardado; Uriel Antuna, Alexis Vega and Rogelio Funes Mori.

It should be remembered that El Tri is in third place with 14 points in eight games, below the 16 units of Canada and the 15 of the United States. Jamaica is sixth with seven points.

Mexico and Jamaica will be an exclusive match for TUDN and Channel 5, which you can watch starting at 5:30 p.m. Central Mexico time.