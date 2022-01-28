Argentina leaves Chile in intensive care heading to Qatar 2022

The Selection of Argentina defeated Chile 1-2, which is currently out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the match score, which was played at the Zorros del Desierto stadium, was opened by Ángel Di María in the 9th minute.

Ben Brereton equalized for the Andeans in the 20th minute with a header that left the goalkeeper without options Emiliano Martinez.

The winning goal was scored by Lautaro Martínez in the 34th minute.

The Argentine team, already qualified for the World Cup, has 32 points and Chile was parked with 16.

Chile and Argentina meet in the fifteenth day of the CONMEBOL qualifiers heading to the Qatar World Cup 2022the “albiceleste” team is classified to the highest fair in soccer, while the Andeans are fifth overall with 16 units, the duel will take place at the Zorros del Desierto stadium.



The “Red” no longer has the future in their hands, because the surprise defeat at home against Ecuador on the last FIFA Date, left them out of the World Cup ticket positions, the Chilean team is under too much pressure, Well, in case of not qualifying for the World Cup, it would be the first time since 2002 that he has lost two World Cups in a row.

Lionel Scaloni will not be on the bench due to Covid 19

Argentina, is the current champion of America, will not count on the presence of Lionel Scalloniwho continues to test positive for covid-19 and for that reason the Argentina team will be led by Walter Samuel and Roberto Ayala.

“I complied with the isolation several days ago, I continue to test positive and to enter Chile a negative PCR is necessary,” said the coach at a press conference in which he revealed that Lionel Messi was “affected quite a bit” by the coronavirus, and Angel anticipated Di María will be the captain of the Argentine team for the matches against Chile and Colombia.

Lionel Messi was not included in the call

The Argentine star

Leo Messi

He has been away from the courts for about a month and works in Paris to recover his physical form, after contracting Covid-19, which is why his team did not call him for the “Flea” to return to 100 percent, with a panorama different from the previous tie, in which Argentina was about to not play Russia 2018.

Possible alignments of Chile vs. Argentina

chili

Bravo; Fuenzalida, ary Medel, Maripán, Vegas; Baeza, Alarcon, Allende; Edu Vargas, Ben Brereton and Alexis Sánchez.

Argentina

Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Acuna; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Lo Celso, Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martínez and Ángel Di María.

