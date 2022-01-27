Why did you leave Manchester United for Sevilla? Marty explains it

Reuters

Seville / 26.01.2022





French striker Anthony Martial said he moved from Man Utd to the Seville on loan because he felt loved by the coach Julen Lopetegui and the sports director Monchi.

“What convinced me to come is (…) the sports director and the coach, they showed me that they loved me“, He said martialwho has joined the club of The league until the end of the season, in a press conference at his presentation on Wednesday. “I wanted to come so I could play and show what I can do in the team”.

The 26-year-old striker, who came to United in 2015 but asked to leave Old Trafford in December after having no opportunities this season, he feels ready to help immediately.

“In the last months I have been training a lot. I hope to be able to train soon with my teammates and work well with them to fight for the competitions we are still in,” he said. martialexplaining that he doesn’t care what position he makes him play Lopetegui.

The objective of the French striker will be to help the Seville to win his fifth Europe League since 2014, and the seventh overall. Next month he will face Dynamo Zagreb in the round of 16.

martial this market was added together with the Mexican Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona, putting himself under the orders of Julen Lopetegui until the end of the season.

