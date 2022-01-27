Which teams can qualify for the World Cup on this FIFA Date?

2022 has arrived, a special year for soccer lovers since it will be when the Qatar World Cup 2022 and the month of January has in its calendar matches of the FIFA date in which some teams invited to the World Cup can be defined.

Some countries already have their ticket to the next World Cup, such as, qatar (host), Germany, Denmark, Brazil, Belgium, France, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, the Netherlands Y Argentina. 13 classified out of 31 who aspire to reach the tournament to be held in Middle East.

The Mexican team will face Jamaica, Costa Rica Y Panama. Three games that will be essential for their qualification for the next World Cup and recover from the setbacks they had against U.S Y Canada which caused it to fall to third position in the Concacaf octagonal.

teams like Honduras Y The Savior could be eliminated from the dispute if they lose their respective matches, since they will be measured against the leaders of the classification as Canada Y U.Srespectively.

For its part, in the Conmebol Qualifiers, Brazil Y Argentina They already have their participation confirmed for the next World Cup. In the South American Confederation four qualify directly and one to playoff.

teams like Ecuador Y Colombia They are the selections that would be qualifying at this moment. But in the dispute are Peru, chili Y Uruguay, the latter that is in danger, since it is in eighth place. He is obliged to add eight points to aspire to the playoff zone.

Asia could also have more representatives in qatar in this FIFA date. Iran Y South Korea they are very close to reaching their ticket. The Iranian squad would get it with a win against Iraq. For its part, Korea must win their next two games.

Lebanon Y Syria they are his next rivals, so before them he would define his attendance at the world. At B Group of the AFC is it so Saudi Arabia, Japan Y Australiawho have a very close dispute for two direct tickets and one for repechage.