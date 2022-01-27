Televisa and Univision merge; receive regulatory approval in the United States

Both television stations received approval from the United States regulatory authorities to merge your media, content and production assets, that is, it will allow them to create a global media company in Spanish.

This combination of assets was anticipated during March 2021 and, thus, would become the world’s largest content library, since both have an immense content of intellectual property in various fields.

Likewise, in April it was established that Televisa would contribute $4.8 billion in the operation, Univision would contribute $3 billion in cash, $1.5 billion in own shares and $300 million from other sources.

Thus, Grupo Televisa will be the largest shareholder of this new Televisa-Univision merger, taking the 45 percent of their actions.

Following this merger, Televisa will retain ownership of businesses such as Izzi Telecom, Sky, etc., as well as the premises that correspond to the production, transmission and all broadcasting infrastructure in Mexico.

In the portfolios of both television stations there are more than 300 thousand hours of programming, a large production budget by Televisa that has contributed more than 86 thousand hours of entertainment, news, sports and special events just last year.

With information from El Financiero and Forbes.