Tata Martino confirmed the positive for Covid of César Montes

After Cesar Montes did not travel to Jamaica with the Mexican National Team, Gerardo Martino confirmed that the player scratched He tested positive in the COVID test that his club performed on him after matchday three, but he hopes to have him on the weekend.

“Cesar Montes He is out of the delegation because he came with a positive for Covid after the test they did in Monterrey, so he stayed in the CAR, recovering and we have the expectation that he will be able to overcome it by the weekend so that he can be with us”, he confirmed. Martino.

Following the line of Monterey, the daddy Martino recognized that the Monterrey team maintained good communication with the environment of the Mexican team in the days prior to the start of the date FIFA, making clear his willingness to release the players that the coaching staff chose, beyond the fact that the scratched will participate in the Club World Cup.

“We have everyone, no one has deprived us of any player, we have had a good conversation with the people of Monterrey, we have not had any problems, there are those we decided to call,” he added.

