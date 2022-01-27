Summary of the match Ivory Coast vs Egypt (0-0). GOALS

AFP

Douala, Cameroon / 26.01.2022 13:15:34





Mohammed Salah scored the fifth shot in penalty shootout against Ivory Coast (0-0 after extra time) to give Egypt through to the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations, this Wednesday in Douala.

Egypt, the team with the record for continental titles (7, the last in 2010) Morocco will be measured in quarters.

The first part was for the Egyptians, who they smashed a ball into the crossbar, in a shot Omar Marmoush (minute 17), and they had another clear chance, in a half volley shot from Mohamed Salah that the Ivorian goalkeeper deflected with the tips of his fingers Ali Sangare (twenty-one).

As the minutes passed, the dominance of the match shifted from the Ivorian side and the ‘Elephants’ were close to reaching the break with an advantage with a powerful volley sebastien haller that almost surprises Mohamed Al-Shenawi (45+1).

After the break, Ivory Coast continued to dominate the game and had the two best chances to score, a header from Haller in 70 and a shot from wilfred zaha in 1984, both ruined by Al-Shenawi.

But Egyptian goalkeeper was injured in this second action and it was Mohamed Abugabal who defended the goal of the ‘Pharaohs’ both in extra time, which ended with the initial score, as in the decisive penalty shootout.

From eleven meters, Manchester United defender Eric Bailly failed which was the third shot for the Ivorians, while the Egyptians scored all five of their shots, including the last of Salah, to seal the classification.

The round of 16 will be completed this Wednesday with the game that will face Mali Y Equatorial Guinea from which the rival will come out in the quarterfinals Senegal.