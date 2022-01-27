Rob Gronkowski asks for time to find out if he returns to the Buccaneers; the answer now would be “no”

The Tampa Bay tight end also shared that his decision isn’t necessarily tied to quarterback Tom Brady.

TAMPA — The tight end of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rob Gronkowski He said Wednesday that, although he will need time to consider a return for next season, if he had to make an immediate decision, he would not return to play in the NFL in 2022.

“If they told me, ‘Rob, you must decide now, right this second, if you are going to play next year’, I would say no. It’s been two days after the season ended. I would say, ‘No, I’m not going to play,'” expressed an animated Gronkowski to TMZ Sports. “You have to give it some time, you have to rest to see how everything goes, see how everything turns out, how I feel. I want to fully heal, see where my head is from there.”

Rob Gronkowski has been with the Buccaneers for two seasons, playing both for one-year contracts. Getty Images

Gronkowski, who played for a pair of one-year contracts the most recent two seasons, said Monday, during his last media availability for the Bucs of the campaign, that he would need three to five weeks to relax and assess how he feels before making a decision. He echoed that sentiment in the interview, which had an overall playful tone, displaying good humor.

“If I had to answer now, it would be no,” he said. Gronkowski. “But you never know. In three weeks, it could be a yes!”

When asked if he would have responded the same way in previous years, the day after the season ended, Gronkowski He laughed and said, “Yeah, probably.”

In terms of health, Gronkowski revealed Monday that he is not seriously injured. but “minor bumps and bruises”. He missed five games during the regular season with broken ribs and a punctured lung. He also revealed Monday that he wouldn’t rule out a return, even if the quarterback Tom Brady does not return. But, he has never played another quarterback in his 11-year career, and it’s natural to assume Gronkowski will wait to see what he decides Brady.

“It will be a factor in the situation,” he said. Gronkowski. “It has to do with what I have to do for him and for his family, for sure. But then for me, I have to do what I have to do, what’s best for me, see where I am now, how I feel, everything. that kind of thing. So once I make that personal decision, then we’ll see where that decision is, what happens, and from there, you take it with you. You can’t really believe what you read too much until something happens, but every situation can basically be on the table, sure. But I have to do what’s best for me first, and once I make that decision, that’s where we go from there.”

When asked if the low receiver Anthony Brown after Week 17 had something to do with the premature departure of the Bucs in the preseason — they fell to Los Angeles Rams 30-27 thanks to a last-minute field goal by Matt Gay in match of the Divisional Round The last Sunday–, Gronkowski he said no.

“I would say in the locker room, no. There are so many seasoned professionals in our locker room. It’s not a young locker room or anything like that, where there are only young guys who have never been in a bad situation, so we have plenty; we have TomHe has seen a lot of sports before, we have so many experienced coaches who have been through a lot before,” he told TMZ.

The Bucs had reached a point in Week 17 where, in addition to being without Brown nor the wide receiver Chris Godwin, who had gone on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL in Week 15, were without Cyril Grayson (hamstring), Breshad Perriman (hip, abdomen) or Jaelon Darden (shock). Tyler Johnson he participated in just one play in the fourth quarter of that game because of a rib injury. the tight end cameron brate must have lined up in the slot because the Bucs they ran out of healthy wide receivers.

“When things like that happen, it’s a great story, but you have to focus on what you have to focus on, and it’s what a lot of guys in the locker room did,” he opined. Gronkowski. “A lot of pros in the locker room stayed focused on what they needed to do, and that’s basically what I did, too. External noise can affect you if you let it get to you. But you block it out — it’s one of the things I learned in New England in the nine years I’ve been there– you block out outside noise, and I agree with that.”