Ready the box of Mexico to face Jamaica; ‘Tecatito’, to the bank

The coach of the Mexican National Team has had problems forming his eleven due to injuries, cards and positives for Covid-19

The “Tata” Gerardo Martino defined in Jamaica the ’11’ that will be measured against the ‘Reggae Boyz’, which does not present many novelties regarding the men who usually have the confidence of the coach of the Mexican National Team, although the Argentine coach will not use from start to ‘Tecatito’ Crown.

Finally, Martino left out the new striker of the Seville and the tricolors that will jump onto the field of play at the National Stadium Independence Park, on Thursday afternoon, are: Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sánchez, Néstor Araujo, Héctor Moreno and Jesús Gallardo; Héctor Herrera, Andrés Guardado and Carlos Rodríguez; Alexis Vega, Uriel Antuna and Rogelio Funes Mori.

Tecatito Crown with Mexico in white Getty Images

The ‘daddy‘ decided not to risk the ‘Tecatito’ Jesus Manuel Coronawhich is not quite right, so the recent signing of the Seville will be on the bench with the possibility of entering exchange if so decided by the strategist of the Mexican team.

ANOTHER POSITIVE



It was reported that in the tests that were carried out on the players of the Mexican team Upon his arrival in Jamaica, the defender of the León, Osvaldo Rodríguez, tested positive.

You have to remember that Cesar Montes did not make the trip when detected with Covid-19 in Mexico.

With Raul Jimenezwhich is ‘touched’ from the calf, Chucky Lozano He did not travel with the tricolor when adding two yellow cards.