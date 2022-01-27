Paco Villa, you have to put up with arrogance and negotiate – José Ramón Fernández

Yesterday Santiago Baños appeared, the sports president of America. If you didn’t know him, I saw him play soccer, he was terrible, with all due respect, bad, but really bad, and on social networks they are annoyed and annoyed.

Santiago Solari hadn’t appeared since he was expelled and Baños appeared until he finished hiring, late, but that happens in all teams, not just in America. Blue Cross he has also brought players late and they have all brought players late.

Why? Because planning costs them, because there is money involved, because they have to ask the owner: “Hey, sir, sorry, we need to hire a player and it costs five million dollars”, and he replies: “You’re crazy, buy three players out of a million”, and that’s how football is managed.

Solari appeared to show his support for Baños and say that he is comfortable with that team and that they have to be the best in the regular championship and in the Liguilla. What does Solari have to do? It’s up to him to work hard to try to make a good soccer team.

Of the players they bought, I don’t know if Juan Otero is a guarantee because Santos de Torreón, Irarragorri’s team, normally negotiates with América. If America wants something, Irarragorri appears to give it to him immediately.

Irarragorri has always wanted a managerial position, not only the one he has but in the Mexican Soccer Federation, that of Yon De Luisa, and that is what the president of Orlegi is aiming for.

Parenthetically, we must congratulate him because Atlas has changed, they went from being a mediocre team and now they come to Azteca and beat America by two goals.

It is clear that Baños urged that the reinforcements be presented immediately and he presented all the reinforcements of the men’s and women’s teams, and now the job of coach Solari is to show that the America it is a team that can be Champion or that can play a Liguilla, and not that a team like Pumas, based on grit and effort, will sweep them again in the Liguilla.

Diego Valdés is a good player, he showed it in Santos, he has talent. Of the extremes that Solari requested, Otero finally arrived. Meré came on defense instead of Aguilera, who was always getting injured and is now at Atlas.

Mexican soccer is managed by groups: Grupo Televisa, Grupo de TV Azteca, Grupo Orlegi, Grupo de Caliente de Hank, Grupo Pachuca; That’s why timeshare exists, unfortunately. There are violations of international regulations.

What surprised me the most is that Baños will not only present the new reinforcements, but will complain that América was the team most affected by arbitration and by the VAR last season, according to statistics obtained by the Federation itself and the commission in charge to do it

Do you believe that America has been hurt by arbitration, that America has been annoyed by arbitration? or it is simply telling the arbitration: “Gentlemen, the employer and owner of this business is angry with you.”

So, Brizio has to put his beard to soak, because he will be next, but Brizio comes out to show his face to say that the penalty he committed Cougars against Tigres, a simple sweep that barely touches the footballer is a penalty; and instead, the elbow to Dinenno was not a penalty, they are things that only happen in Mexican soccer or maybe in Turkish soccer, or in Mozambican soccer, or in some other rare soccer where FIFA does not have much interference.

To make matters worse, two commentators, one expert and the other more inexperienced, messed with Baños, and that is simply kicking the manger. You have to be loyal to the company that pays you, but if you hit it, that’s not freedom of expression, it’s silly debauchery or it’s showing off saying: “I’m so important, that I hit Baños”, thinking that Baños was not so solid in his position, and the rocket came from you know where.

One more veteran, he knew what to do, he swallowed it and said: “No way.” The other, less veteran, more arrogant, presented his resignation and in these times presenting a resignation when there is a lack of well-paid jobs, being in a company like Televisa, seems silly to me.

There you have to keep your arrogance, be intelligent, negotiate and period. Although the tweets have been the same, it is shown that you were wrong or that your intelligence exceeded you, which means that you are not so intelligent or simply and simply that you had no idea what was happening internally.

For now, the way is open for America’s coach, Santiago Solari. They gave him what he asked for, he is usually a hard-working coach, who will soon make America play well or regular. Of course, people are not going to like his style, that’s right, and as the extremely intelligent Baños said: “In America it doesn’t matter who you bring, or who the coach is, or who the directors are, the Americanist fans He cares about titles.” Obviously it is an indirect directed also for the technical director.

Therefore, there was a jolt of internal interests of the company itself with its soccer team, América, which will soon be seen in the first places, undoubtedly yes, fighting for the first positions; At the end of the day, he is the one who puts the money into the company.

There is also talk of Televisa’s anger at TV Azteca, which did not want to enter the Mexico-Jamaica match on Thursday at six in the afternoon, because the owner of Azteca said: “Soccer is a business, and that match is not it is business for no one”, but it hides that the television rights of the Mexican National Team outside the Azteca Stadium are owned by a Spanish company, MediaPro, which tried to bid for the purchase of Fox and Azteca got in the way, complained and finally Fox was not bought by MediaPro, which could have made it bigger or more important.

MediaPro is a company based in Barcelona, ​​strong, that usually buys rights and resells them, it is dedicated to that, it is its business, in addition to producing football matches on television. It is internationally known.

But there are many companies on cable that people have access to, they can see them without any problem, but these are things that unfortunately happen, and people say: “There is no freedom of expression.” No, one thing is freedom of expression and another thing is, knowing the inside of your company, you must know what terrain to step on and not be the brave warrior who is left without a sword.

If you go to war, you go with a winning sword, you are not going to simply say: “Here I am, I am so-and-so”, because in the end you end up on the street, and that was the point. If you are involved in social networks and you get carried away by what social networks say, it is a jungle of tying knives, especially when it comes to commentators or companies linked to the show, they go with everything, attack with everything and destroy everything , the networks are destructive, unconstructive, and there cannot be a clean, well-conducted debate, because you end up full of insults, there are people from all over, it is a wild jungle from which animals come out that you do not even know where they attack you, generally by the back, from the front they would never tell you anything, but they tell you because they are anonymous.

On Twitter you have to be more careful, be more cautious and be straighter or tougher with those who insult and insult you, but you’re not going to do anything, on the contrary, there is no freedom from anything, just debauchery and while that exist, it will remain so.

The problem is falling into it knowing that in social networks there are special groups dedicated to hitting and that’s the thing. You have to dedicate yourself to talking about soccer, who is going to be the Champion, which is the best reinforced team, because anyway, Cruz Azul is hardly presenting players.

That Baños, the sports president of America, have some protection in his company, the commentators had to know it, they had to know it and be attentive, because you are not only giving up a large company such as Televisa, powerful, important, with great penetration , especially in soccer, but also to the company of which he is a partner, Univisión, in the United States.

Let’s fly, little bird. There are many swallows, and the swallows, when there is a very strong wind, either hide or fly into the air. Simple and simply is what happens and will continue to happen.

