Paco Villa will not narrate Jamaica vs. Mexico for Televisa. What happened?

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 27.01.2022 09:16:27





Amid rumors of a possible resignation TUDNThe chronicler Paco Villa appeared on their social networks to give a messagebut this has nothing to do with what has been speculated, but simply shared that he tested positive for coronavirus and therefore will not be in the narration of this Thursday’s match between Jamaica Y Mexico.

The communicator noted that lost undefeated against covid-19while taking the opportunity to congratulate his colleague Raul Perez on his return to narrate a match of the Tribecause it will be one of the voices that will present TUDN in the duel of Mexico.

“One must be Optimistic, not Positive. Undefeated for two years, but finally it was my turn (the coronavirus). PS: Success in your return to narrate the Tri Raúl Pérez. My total admiration, “wrote the sports writer on his Twitter account.

This message was used so that several Twitter users sent messages of encouragement to Paco Villaas they wished him a speedy recovery.

Game of the Tri goes exclusively by TUDN

The compromise between Jamaica and Mexico this Thursday, corresponding to the concacaf qualifiersonly will be televised in our country by TUDNbecause Aztec TV you do not have the rights to project the engagement.