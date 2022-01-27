Missael Espinoza lived what Leo Fernández, Tuca wanted the Matador!

Barely three days have passed Closure 2022 and Leo Fernández is already standing out in Toluca, he is among the best scorers with two goals in a team where he is a starter, something he could never achieve in tigers, nor with Ricardo Ferretti nor the first tournament of Michael Herrera with the cats.

lent to the Red Devils, Leo had been a figure in the Closing 2020, when he was leading the scorer before the tournament was suspended due to the covid-19 pandemic; It was there that the feline club requested him for their ranks, despite the fact that It wasn’t Tuca’s request.

During Guard1anes 2020, Ferretti had him for eight games of the regular tournament in his starting eleven, but only in one of them did he leave him for 90 minutes; while in Guard1anes 2021 and Apertura 2021, the latter already with Piojo, he had very little participation, 349 (three starting games) and 363 minutes (four starting games, respectively).

A story similar to that of Leo was lived by Missael Espinoza, who in his time as a player knew what it was like to endure being relegated from the starting lineup by Ferretti when he directed Chivas; He even tells Mediotiempo that he rebelled at the lack of minutes.

Tuca loved Matador Hernández

Before playing the Winter 1996 with Chivas, Missael enrolled with the MLS San Jose Earthquakes, but returned with the Flock, since the Guadalajara he had put his price very high and the Americans only had the budget to have him on loan.

That exit to the MLS cost Espinoza to lose even his number 15 on the Guadalajara jersey, Tuca did not have it in his plans and confessed that to whom wanted in the team was Luis Hernández, and that if he managed to get the Matador to join the team, he would leave the institution.

“It might be something similar. What I experienced with Tuca that coming year, I was going to the MLS, that’s when my move to the San José team takes place, Tuca starts putting together his team and something I like about he was very clear with me, he told me why I didn’t get involved; first when I go to the MLS He tells me ‘Misael, I want to bring Luis Hernández to Chivas, if I bring him to me you will be transferable, go to the United States to play your tournament there, but see a team because if the board pleases me by bringing Matador, then you You will go’, total that Luis does not arrive and I stay in Chivas; When I go to the MLS, I come back and even the number had been taken from me, Tilón who sent him a hug, stole number 15 from me.

“I came back and Tuca already had the team assembled, by the way the champion team remains, there was Gaby García as a scorer, El Gusano, Tirón playing on the right, Manolito Martínez on the left, a very dynamic young team, Coyote and Ramón in the midfield, when I come back, well, I don’t play anymore; some games I started when there was an injury or something, but Tuca would get me into almost every game, when the situation was difficult for him, he would tell me ‘get him Misael’ and I solved the games for him a few times, to get the potatoes out of the fire,” recalled the former soccer player.

The day the Tuca rebelled

Very few players have dared to rebel against Tuca and Missael was one of them, Well, he was upset for not being a starter, when he considered that he had earned a hierarchy to be in the eleventh of the Sacred Flock.

“One day I did rebel against Tuca, I declared something that he did not like and then he summoned me to his office, he told me why I declared and everything, it didn’t go beyond that, but he was very clear with me, ‘I want another player, he won’t come, but I already have someone to play for you for the next six months’, that’s how my situation arose until I go to Leon”.

“Three or four journalists interviewed me coming out of a training session, they asked me how I felt about not playing and I said that I was very upset, that even the number had been taken from me, I neglected myself a little and even the number was taken from me, as a joke and seriously, I had already been a starter in Chivas for four years and that that part should be respected a little more, that he had been scoring goals in the team, it was something that Tuca did not like, the next day he talked to me to tell me to calm down, that he saw me as the first option in case something did not work in the team,” he recalled.

Missael was under Bigotón’s command in Winter 1996 and Summer 1997, and it was in this second short tournament that Chivas was champion, the first title in Ferretti’s career as coach; In the first campaign, Espinoza barely received 98 minutes, being a starter in only one game, while in the second, also from the beginning, he only played in one game, but he added 329 minutes because he was a constant change for the complementary parts.

However, it was not enough for Ferretti and although the Matador never reached him, who continued with Necaxa, informed Missael after the title that he was out of the team.

“It hurts that they take away your ownership when you have been a starter for three years or more, it is obvious that any player is upset, but he did not go beyond that statement; in the end we are champions, after three or four days he quotes me and tells me that I am out of the team, that seemed to me to be a good gesture from him as a coach, that speaks to the fact that a coach has the courage to quote you and tell you why he doesn’t want you in the team and he told me up front that he no longer wanted me in Chivas because he had other players and he didn’t want to have me on the bench being such a good player, he tells me ‘you have a lot of quality Missael, I don’t want to have you on the bench, better go to another team and you’re going to play there”.

Missael Espinoza was reborn with León

After leaving Chivas, his new team was León, where, like Leo with Toluca, his career was reborn; He started two tournaments with the Panzas Verdes and although he later spent a year with Necaxa, where he experienced a similar situation as with Ferretti, he returned to the Esmeraldas to resume his position in the star eleven.

