Marco Fabián reveals that his partial retirement was a reality check

Marco Fabián’s career seems to be getting back on track, now with his arrival at Mazatlan FC. However, they were almost nine months out of circulation where she lived in her own flesh a “mini retreat”, a break that he had never experienced and that gave him an absolute reality check that changed his life and made him accept that has had errorsof which has never been given “chest blows”, but who claims that he has risen.

In an interview with Mediotiempo, he acknowledges that this break even changed his routine, because after being used to a daily rhythm of training since 17 years, everything disappeared by not having football activity. However, he kept working to be able to be in tune when an opportunity came… and he came with Mazatlan.

“It totally changes your routine, from the beginning of your day, your activities, I had no ideabecause I don’t remember how long ago, I debuted at 17 years old and had never stopped, my breaks were few, on vacation, sometimes very short. So in these last few months you get up and everything changes, you say ‘I don’t have to go to training today‘, and training is optional, but you also take care of your body, you’re still fully involved in football, work, but aware that this was going to come, I didn’t know when or where, I I knew I was going to return to the courts and that it was going to be a very short period of time,” he said.

“I was preparing myself, calmly, consciously, now that this great club has arrived, I am working full time to respond in the best way. How much have I changed? Simply remembering being back on a court, what one missed, suddenly you begin to realize, You have to take advantage of the opportunities that life gives you.”, he said in an interview for Mediotiempo.

‘I will speak on the pitch’: Marco Fabián on criticism

Your arrival at Mazatlan He gave a lot to talk about due to the questions about off-court situations, such as being singled out as a party animal. He knows that Marco Fabian, who has had to deal with these situations in his career. The midfielder accepts that throughout his career has made many mistakesbut it has never happenedchest blows”, so it has come out ahead and hopes to continue like this.

“Just as you listen to me, so I take it, It makes me laugh because it’s something I’ve dealt with for a long time, it’s something I’m used to. I don’t care what they say it doesn’t steal my energymakes me laugh because I come with a very clear objective, what happened be it good or bad it was thereone learns, I never hit my chest, I have had many mistakes in my career, I have assimilated them and I have come out ahead in one way or another”, he acknowledged.

“But in this moment maturity is very differentthe situation in which I come, whatever they say I’m not even aware and in my mind what I want to do, I have never doubted who I am, my education and the respect I have for the profession. In the end, answering, laughing, or everything, is there on the field where I want to speak with results, and in the end people will realize it.

Today, fabian knows that he is facing an important opportunity in his career, which he does not see as if it were the last, because from within he affirms that can still give much more.

“You realize your present and where you are standing, and I think that is still missing. When I got here someone asked me what my last train is, and not really, it’s when you assimilate, there is Marco for a while. There are still a few years left before she can leave this, ”she added.

“My goals are perform in this clubget important things leave a legacy here, and why not, continue here. Having this opportunity is really great, I am grateful to God, I am looking forward to it, I miss being in the green squad, I am in a great moment, physically very well, the confidence of the club, teammates, coaching staff, ”he concluded. fabianwho will debut a number with Mazatlan, because he will play with 11; previously used 33, 8 and 10.