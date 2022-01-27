Lineup of Mexico vs Jamaica. This is how El Tri would form | TODAY’S match

Enrique Martinez Villar

Gerardo Martino you already have your list lineup with which Mexico will face Jamaica this Thursday, in a crucial duel in the World Cup qualifiers of the! Concacaf going to Qatar 2022. The strategist of Tricolor He will present some changes in his 11 due to injuries and suspensions that he has in the team for this commitment.

Mediotiempo could know that Mexico will go out against Jamaica with: William Ochoa in the goal, coupled with the defensive line will be supplemented by Jorge Sanchez, Nestor Araujo, Hector Moreno Y Jesus Gallardo.

In the midfield the Tata Martino He plans to present three players: Hector Herrera, Edson Alvarez Y Charlie Rodriguez; it should be noted that the Ajax player has presented some slight discomfort in the right calf, but it is expected that have no impediment to align.

on the axis of attack Mexico will present against Jamaica the following trident: Uriel Antuna Y Alexis Vega on the sides, while Rogelio Funes Mori will appear in the center.

The casualties of the Tri

For this clash before Jamaica the Tata Martino You will not be able to use three important elements: Raúl Jiménez who is injured and that’s why he stayed in the CAR to continue your rehabilitation; César Montes who tested positive for covid-19 and Hirving Lozano, who is suspended for this duel.