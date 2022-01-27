‘Ignoring it would be letting the girls down’

Craig Harrington, technician of Women’s America, was expelled in the last game against scratched for insulting opposing players and punished with a three-game suspension.

About what happened with his helmsman, the defender of the America, Janelly Farias, expressed himself on social networks and pointed out in a letter that “what we experienced a few days ago is an unequivocal sign that we still have a long way to go to put women’s soccer in the place it deserves. Disrespect has no place in our sport nor in any aspect of our daily lives.

“I have spent several days meditating on what happened, talking with my colleagues and it hurts me to have to write these lines. I have spent my whole life fighting against stereotypes that slow down progress towards gender equality and talking about a situation so close to me and my colleagues It’s something I don’t want to have to do. With that being said, keeping quiet is not an option and I had to express how disappointed I am by what happened. I am very clear that ignoring what happened would be letting down all the girls who look up to us as role models and who They expect us to continue creating the path for them. That fairer future depends on our voice,” she added.

Even if Farias assured that all people, in this case his coach, “deserve the benefit of the doubt until they prove otherwise” and reinforced his commitment to the Women’s America.

“The America club He gave me everything when I needed it most. I managed to find myself and enjoy this beautiful sport again. I am very hopeful for the future and as a group we are working every day to take this club to the next level. Being here has shown me that this is the club with which I want to win championships. I believe that in this shield, I believe in leadership and I believe in the vision of those who are at the forefront. I know I am not alone in that thought. Finally, I believe in my teammates and we will continue to represent this club in the only way it deserves to be represented,” read the letter posted on Twitter by Farias.

