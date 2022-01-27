Hugo Sánchez was a loudmouth who never acted as a leader: Hermosillo

Midtime Editorial

What a stir have been caused by the statements taken up in Mediotiempo on the day that Hugo Sánchez denied being Mexican by ensuring that he would have won the World Cup with any other team. This reached the ears of Carlos Hermosillo, who shared in two World Cups with the Pentapichichiwhich he defined as “a disappointing person” for his self-centeredness.

“I lived very little with Hugo Sánchez before the World Cup (1986), we played a game together in Los Angeles and then in the final concentration for the World Cup. Hugo arrived from Spain with his masseur and for me he was the international player, the great scorer, I saw him very great, it was a privilege for me, but to be honest, Hugo Sánchez disappointed me a lot because in the National Team he did not achieve anything important, which he did in European clubs,” said the historic Cruz Azul striker on the podcast Mother Soccer from futvox.

“In the National Team, she lived attending publicity commitments and she was almost never with us. When she spoke to us, she only spoke about Míchel, about Butragueño and that he scored all the goals, he is a guy who only looks out for himself, an individualist, his ego is stronger than anything else. For a young man like me who only had two years of having debuted and being able to live with the one who is your idol and realizing how it was, I expected something else, it left me much to be desired“, he added.

Hugo was always loudmouthed and never a leader: Hermosillo

It is not that the black thread is being discovered when it comes to Penta’s personality, but it is striking that a forward colleague in two World Cups affirms that “Hugo was never a leader”accusing him of always seeing only for his benefit.

“Hugo’s problem was his mouth, sometimes we speak with the stomach before thinking things through. If Hugo had had more humility without being so passionate in his statements, he probably would have achieved many more things as a coach because as a player there is no doubt that he was the best of all Mexicans, but that statement when says that he would have won the World Cup if he were not from Mexico is very wrong because he attacks all his teammates. Or could he only play with Míchel and Butragueño? never spit up, in life you have to be congruent and that does not exist in himHermosillo said.

“How many barbarities does he not say and it even seems that he does it on purpose so that we are talking about him, so that his name appears and he loves that, that everyone pays attention to him. He was never a leader because he never led by examplenever sat down to eat with us.

‘Hugo Sánchez disappointed in World Cups’

The World Cup in Mexico 86 It was the first experience of Carlos Hemosillo with Sanchez Marquezfrom whom his companions expected to be the one to guide them towards a historic performance, but the Big One from Cerro Azul remembered that the Real Madrid striker “disque was injured” in the Quarterfinals and preferred not to shoot a penalty shootout that meant elimination.

“I remember that in that game against Germany he ends up pulled or torn disc, the masseur that he brought from Spain was the one who rubbed him on one side of the court and never came back, not even to try to participate in the game. Since he was a supposed leader, he no longer wanted to participate. Add to it that he missed a penalty against Paraguay, the one that did not shoot against Germany, he had a bad World Cup because we all expected much more from Hugo Sánchez and nothing happened“, he claimed.

‘If Messi hasn’t won the World Cup, Hugo less’

For “lower the smoke” to the historic scorer about his frustrated dream of lifting the World Cup, the unforgettable #27 of the Machine put as examples to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldotwo of the best in history whom they have been denied glory.

“Yes Messi that he is the best player in the world in a national team like Argentina, with great players around him, He has not been a World Cup champion… Yes Christian either he has been able to win it being who he is as a footballer, why Hugo Sánchez could have won the Cup, please“.

