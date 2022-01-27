“Guillermo Fernandez’s thing with Cruz Azul was not ethical”

The president of the Board of Directors of the Cruz Azul Cooperative, Víctor Velázquez, shot Guillermo Fernández for the way he signed for Boca Juniors.

Despite all the rumors about the non-exit of Guillermo Fernández de Cruz Azul, everything is ready. The player has already left the Machine and will return to Argentina in the next few days to sign with Boca Juniors. Xeneize will pay around 2 million dollars for the signing of Pol.

But nevertheless, in the Machine were not pleased with the ways in which the steering wheel left the team. Víctor Manuel Velázquez, president of the Board of Directors of the Cooperative, spoke with W Deportes yrrevealed how the player left and how they decided to authorize his goodbye.

“The Pol Fernández thing was not ethical, by all means we found out that he had already signed with another team when he still had a contract, it leaves us with a bad taste in our mouths. Pol approached the coaching staff to request a special permit, we found out from the Argentine media. He had 6 months left, but if there is a player who is not comfortable, it is better to say until here”, he pointed.

In addition, Velázquez expressed a great discomfort that Cruz Azul has with Fernández, who pointed out in an interview that he had already made the team champion and that that was enough. “Recently Pol Fernandez stated, ‘I already made them champions who consider themselves well served’. I think that statement was in very bad taste.“, he added.

In any case, Velázquez put an end to the rumors and assured that The Machine and the Xeneize have already agreed on everything about the terms to pay the two million dollars and close the transfer of the midfielder. “We reached good terms with Boca. We are closing the contracts and the payment dates for Pol Fernández are already established”, sentenced.