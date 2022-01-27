Exatlón México: Who will be the two athletes eliminated today, Wednesday, January 26, 2022?

the grand finale of Exathlon Mexico is just around the corner, but if you can not wait for that day to come, keep reading because here we leave you a spoilers who leaves today January 26, 2022 from reality shows

The participants entered the final stretch of the show, which will conclude next Sunday at 8 pm with the last chapter of the season and the new winner of the show.

Who goes to the Semifinal of Exatlón México?

For now there are two confirmed athletes in the Exatlón 2022 Semifinal. Yesterday, Zudikey Rodriguez, from the red team, and Koke Warrior, from the blue set, were the ones who won the shield.

Who will be the athlete eliminated today, Wednesday, January 26, 2022?

According to information published by various spoiler pages, Ramiro Garza will be the one who leaves Exatlón this January 26, 2022. In addition, he will also be left out of the reality show Ximena Duggan.

In this way, only Marysol, David and Koke remain on the side of the pathfinders, while on the red side only Heber Gallegos, Zudikey Rodríguez and Nataly Gutiérrez remain.

Of the six there will only be four left and according to some spoiler sites the next to come out will be Nataly and Heber.

Who will be the champions of the fifth season of Exatlón México?

Through the Facebook page, “Queen K 1”, we have learned that the finalists are, for the women’s branch, Zudikey and Marysol Cortés, while for the men the trophy would remain on the blue side, since “The Beast ” and “El Hechicero del Aire” would be the ones that went the furthest in reality.

In the battle that the female participants will have, it has been leaked that it will be a three-round test, which will be very close and will be defined in an exciting way, but in the end the one who will be champion will be Marysol Cortés.

In the men’s final there will be a dramatic closing for this fifth season of Exatlón México, where Koke Guerrero will end up being the winner, consolidating his supremacy for much of the season in which he led the standings.

When and what time is the final of Exatlón México?

After five months, Exatlón México comes to an end, the grand finale will be next Sunday, January 30, at 8:00 p.m. through Azteca Uno.

When: Sunday January 30, 2022

Sunday January 30, 2022 Where : Aztec One

: Aztec One Schedule: 8:00 p.m.

